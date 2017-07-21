Bayern Munich star Renato Sanches on Man United radar

Manchester United are reportedly considering a shock bid for Bayern Munich youngster Renato Sanches.

The Red Devils head coach Jose Mourinho is lining up the 19-year-old midfielder as a potential alternative to Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier, with whom the Old Trafford outfit have also been linked with, according to The Guardian.

Reports claim that the Bundesliga champions are willing to part with the Portuguese for around £40 million, but AC Milan are also said to be interested in the teenager, who has earned 12 senior caps for his country, scoring once at international level.

Sanches joined the Bavarians from Benfica last summer after impressing for Portugal during their Euro 2016 title.