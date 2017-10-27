Bayern Munich sign Swedish teenager

The German champions Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Swedish teenager Alex Timossi Andersson from Helsingborg IF.

The 16-year-old will join the Bavarians on July 1, 2019, as he’s been allowed to remain with Di Röe to continue his progress in Sweden.

“Alex Timossi Andersson is a highly talented player. We are convinced that he will go his way to Bayern,“ said Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

“Until he comes to us, he will continue to gather his playing practice at his regular club Helsingborg IF and thus develop further in his usual environment.”

#FCBayern have signed 16-year-old Alex Timossi #Andersson. The Sweden youth international will join from @HelsingborgsIF on 1st July 2019. pic.twitter.com/FMijgcT82R — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 27, 2017

The youngster, who made his senior debut for the Swedish outfit against Brommapojkarna back in February, had a week-long trial with the Manchester United shortly after his breakthrough.

Andersson has scored six times in just four appearances for the U-15’s as well as twice in seven appearances for U-16 setup.