Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba has committed his long-term future to the Spanish champions after signing a new five-year contract that promises to keep him at the Camp Nou until 2024.

The Spain international is now under contract until June 30, 2024. His buyout clause has been set at €500m.

The left-back joined Barca from Valencia in 2012 and has since gone on to make 282 appearances for the Catalan giants.

Alba has won four league titles, four Copa del Rey trophies one Champions League during his time with Barca.