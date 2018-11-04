Barcelona have emerged as rumoured suitors for Bayern Munich full-back Joshua Kimmich, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 23-year-old joined the Bavarians from RB Leipzig in 2015, and has since gone on to make 139 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga champions, scoring 15 goals and providing 25 assists in the process.

The Germany international, who become a feature of the national team since 2016 – has won three Bundesliga titles during his time at the Allianz Arena.

The report adds that Barcelona want to sign Kimmich in the next summer transfer window, and are hopeful of turning the defender’s head.

The La Liga champions are also currently being linked with a move for Chelsea centre-back David Luiz, have won each of their last five games in all competitions.

Kimmich is currently contracted to Bayern until 2023, and he’d likely cost somewhere around £44 million.