Barcelona sign Neto from Valencia until 2023

Barcelona have announced the signing of goalkeeper Norberto Murara known as ‘Neto’ from league rivals Valencia in a deal worth €26 million.

The agreement for the 29-year-old stopper could eventually end up costing the Catalan giants a further €9m plus in add-ons based on his performance.

The La Liga champions have signed the Brazil international on a four-year contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Barcelona said in a statement on their official website: “FC Barcelona and Valencia CF have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Norberto Murara Neto. The cost of the transaction will be €26m plus €9m in add-ons.”

Neto also played for Juventus before joining Los Ches.