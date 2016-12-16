Barcelona: Luis Suarez agrees new five-year contract

The Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez has committed his long term future by agreeing a new five-year contract with Barcelona.

The 29-year-old attacker, who joined Barca from Liverpool in 2014, has scored 97 goals in 116 games for the Spanish champions, and has lift eight trophies during his tenure in Spain.

The former Liverpool striker has scored 13 times in 20 appearances this season, will officially sign the new five year contract on Friday afternoon.

Suarez is now committed to the Catalans until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.