Barcelona considering £35m Hector Bellerin move

Barcelona will reportedly table a £35m move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin at the end of the season.

The La Liga champions were strongly linked with a move for the Spain international last summer, but the right-back ultimately penned a new six-and-a-half-year contract with the Gunners.

The Catalans have still not replaced Dani Alves at Camp Nou, however, Sergi Roberto has struggled to fill the back line position for the Spanish giants this season.

Bellerin, 21, represented Barca between 2003 and 2011 before leaving to join Premier League outfit, where he has established himself as one of the most exciting full-backs in the European football.

According to Sport, Luis Enrique’s side are becoming increasingly determined of re-signing Bellerin this summer, and could make a £35m offer to open talks.

Bellerin has made 28 appearances for the north Londoners in all competitions this season.