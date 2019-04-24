Barcelona are reportedly closing in on a deal to land Groningen teenager Ludovit Reis.

The Spanish champions have already agreed a deal for Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, and it has been claimed that Matthijs de Ligt will join his teammate at Camp Nou.

However, it seems that a third Dutchman will make the switch to the Catalan giants, with Groningen director Hans Nijland suggesting that a move is close to completion.

Nijland said: “It is not yet closed, but we are seriously considering Reis going to Barcelona.”

Reis, 18, has made a total of 27 appearances in the Eredivisie during the ongoing season.