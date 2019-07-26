Aston Villa sign Douglas Luiz from Manchester City

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Douglas Luiz from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee.

However, the Midlands club have not disclosed the duration of the 21-year-old’s contract.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Douglas Luiz subject to a work permit,” Villa said on their official website.

“Today is a really happy moment in my life and career. I hope I can be a leader in the team and live up to all the expectations as best as I can.”

We are delighted to confirm the signing of Douglas Luiz from Manchester City, subject to a work permit.

The Brazilian never featured for City and spent the last two seasons on loan at Spanish club Girona.

Villa, who are preparing for their first Premier League action since 2016, visit Tottenham Hotspur in their opening game on Aug. 10.