AS Roma defender Federico Fazio signs new contract until 2020

The Italian giants AS Roma have announced that Federico Fazio has put pen to a paper on a new contract, which will keep him at the Stadio Olimpico until 2020.

The Argentina international joined Giallorossi last summer on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur before the deal was made permanent in July of this year.

“This was an easy decision for me to make,” the 30-year-old told the official website.

“Ever since I arrived here I’ve got on really well with all my team-mates, the staff and everyone who works here at Roma.

“I love the city and I’m really happy here. It’s great news that I’m going to be here until 2020.”

The centre-back racked up 4 goals in 59 appearances for the Italian giants across all competitions.