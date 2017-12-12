Arsenal won away from home, Everton dropped points

Arsene Wenger made changes to his starting XI by fielding five teenagers to beat Bate Borisov 2-4 at Borisov Arena. Something that many online casino game players did not expect. Visit the best online casino in Australia and get a chance to play online pokies australia real money and stand a to win great prizes. Theo Walcott found the net twice while Rob Holding and Olivier Giroud grabbed a goal each. The French international Olivier Giroud netted his 100th goal for Arsenal.

English forward Theo Walcott put the Gunners in front with only 9 minutes into the game. Arsenal displayed world-class football and quickly added another goal. Theo Walcott bagged his brace in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0 in favor of Arsenal. The first 25 minutes were really hard for the home team as they found themselves trailing by three goals.

Arsenal’s defender Rob Holding netted in the 25th minute. Three minutes later Bate Borisov pulled one goal back though Mirko Ivanic on 28 minutes. Bate had so many chances but failed to make them count. Soon after half-time, Olivier Giroud sealed the victory for Arsenal when he scored a fourth goal of the match and his 100th Arsenal goal in the 49th minute.

Bate continued to fight to bounce back into the game but Arsenal defense and goalkeeping was solid. However, the Gunners defense was breached by Mikhail Gordeychuk in the 67th minute to add another goal for Bate. The home team had superior shots on goal of 18 and Arsenal had 16. Did you know you know you can place your bets on your favorite at www.casinoclic.com and stand a chance to win great prizes.

Meanwhile, the premier league side Everton went into the match to get all three points against a team from Cyprus, Apollon Limassol. Everton was caught off guard and conceded a goal in the 12th minute when Sardinero Corpa scored. Former Manchester United player, Wayne Rooney leveled matters in the 21st minute. The Toffees scored another goal in the second half through Vlasic on 66 minutes. Defensive errors cost Everton maximum points when Yuste Canton equalized two minutes from time. Everton now has a point in two matches.