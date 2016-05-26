Arsenal renews interest in wonder kid, Maxi Romero

In recent weeks, there have been many free bets placed on Maxi Romero and others transferring to Arsenal. The move makes sense seen as though the Gunners tried to sign the player last summer.

Romero is only 17 years old, and he would have been a Gunners player last season if he did not pick up an injury that stopped the transfer from happening. Now that the player is fully fit, Arsenal have renewed their interest in signing the Argentine wonder kid. Manager Arsene Wenger believes that the teenager will become a star in the future as long as he can keep on pushing himself every day in training.

This season the striker has played well since recovering from his knee injury. He has put in many impressive displays which are why the Gunners are back trying to sign him up. Free bet sites have this transfer as one that should happen due to the low odds available to place bets on it happening this summer transfer window.

The Gunners have struggled to find the back of the net this season. Theo Walcott at the start of the campaign played up front with great effect and banged in the goals. Most fans thought they have found the solution to their problem, but the young forward’s form, has dropped off considerably since the turn of the year. Olivier Giroud seemed to rise to the occasion to fight for his place back in the starting lineup and to begin with he was scoring for fun. Like previous season past, his form only lasts for a couple of months at most and then he seems to lose his ability to score goals.

There is no doubt that Giroud is a top class striker, the problem is that if the Gunners are going to win the league, they need a world class one. Romero is not going to be signed to take over the place from Giroud, but Wenger hopes to mold him into the star striker the club so desperately needs to keep place with the other top teams competing for the title.

Romero is an exciting player, and many comparisons have been made between him and the world’s best player, Lionel Messi. If he does break into the Arsenal first team, he may be worth placing a free bet of winning the PFA young players of the year.

Romero has amazing technical ability along with the composure needed in front of goal to become a regular goal scorer. There is no point looking for free bets for him becoming the leading goalscorer in the Premier League in his first season, but given a few years, he can lead the charts. It is just hoped that the players can stay injury free after suffering from many different injuries during his career. If he can, he has the potential of becoming the world’s best.

With the player being so young, it is going to be a big test of his mental side to see if he can cope with living away from home. Many players, especially young ones, find it difficult to adapt to the English game and culture. Wenger will need to give the player his full attention if he is to help the player get through the transitional period to become the striker that they so desperately need.