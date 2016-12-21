Arsenal plot £30m move for Julian Draxler

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a £30m bid for Wolfsburg midfielder Julian Draxler during the January transfer window.

The German international is expected to leave the Bundesliga outfit, after having a torrid season so far.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is known to have a great admirer of the 23-year-old attacker, and The Express reports that the French boss will look to lure the player to the Emirates Stadium with a £30m bid.

Wolfsburg, who are on the verge of the relegation playoff place, are understood to be open to offload Draxler for as little as £25m.

The north Londoners have also been given a boost in their pursuit of the playmaker after the Series A giants Juventus withdrew their interest.