Arsenal keen on Napoli centre-back Nikola Maksimovic

Arsenal have emerged as rumoured suitors for Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic.

The Serbian international joined Napoli from Torino at the beginning of last season but has found playing time quite limited at the Stadio San Paolo, making just 9 league appearances since his €25m transfer – including only one so far this season.

Maksimovic’s contract with the Serie A outfit is valid until 2021, but Football Italia claims that the Gunners scouted the centre-back during the recent international break and are now they have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing him in this January.

The 25-year-old, who started Serbia’s final group game against Georgia, to a 1-0 win which saw them hold off Republic of Ireland and Wales to claim to qualify a place for the FIFA World Cup 2018.

The north Londoners may face tough competition for Maksimovic’s signature, though, with Inter Milan are also credited with an interest in the defender.