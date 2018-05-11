Arsenal eyeing Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa

Arsenal have emerged as rumoured suitors for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa who is said to be valued at around €25m.

The Gunners have contacted the Frenchman’s representatives to determine whether he would be interested in joining the Premier League giants, reports RMC Sport.

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the 25-year-old defender, who is said to be surplus to requirements at Parc des Princes.

Kurzawa has been capped 11 times for his national side, he joined the Parisians from AS Monaco in 2015 and has made almost 50 appearances for them.

Arsenal are yet to appoint Arsene Wenger’s successor but are already pushing ahead with plans to bolster their squad ahead of next season.