Arsenal consider summer move for former Man City star

Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on Eibar defender Florian Lejeune, according to The Mirror.

The defence is the priority, that Arsene Wenger is reportedly keen on improving this summer, the manager believes finding an ideal replacement for Koscielny and Mustafi is important.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of centre-backs in recent weeks but the report claims the 25-year-old is the new man that fits the requirement at the Emirates.

The north Londoners are expected to wrap up the signing of the Frenchman this summer, after the player has become settled and consistent for Eibar since joining them from Manchester City last summer and Wenger now keen on to bring him back to the Premier League.

The report adds, Arsenal are ready to launch Lejeune’s £8.7m release clause when the transfer window opens in July.