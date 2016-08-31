Arsenal complete Lucas Perez move

Arsenal have announced the signing of forward Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old Spaniard is thought to have set the north Londoners somewhere around £17m after they triggered the release clause.

Lucas, who scored 17 goals in 36 La Liga appearances for Deportivo last season, becomes the Gunners’ second major signing of the summer following the arrival of Granit Xhaka from Gladbach.

“He’s not only a goalscorer, he’s a guy who combines well with partners, who can give a final ball and makes good runs. He’s got a good eye for goal and had an outstanding season last year,” manager Arsene Wenger told the club’s official website.

Lucas, who is expected to join up with his new teammates after the international break, will be available for Arsenal’s next Premier League fixture against Southampton on Sept. 10 at the Emirates.